Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,300,000 after purchasing an additional 405,213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,385,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average is $186.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $157.89 and a one year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

