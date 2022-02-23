Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.48% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.