Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 390,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.