Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.05% of Shoe Carnival worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 257,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

