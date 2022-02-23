Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,657.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $406.65 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.