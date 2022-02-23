Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 184,300 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.64% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -332.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,459.71%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

