Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.55% of Progress Software worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

