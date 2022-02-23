Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.22 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of First American Financial worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

