Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.05 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $386.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.06 and its 200 day moving average is $356.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $398.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

