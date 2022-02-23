Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after buying an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.
Louisiana-Pacific Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
