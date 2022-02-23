Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 7,771 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,046,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 333,201 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.