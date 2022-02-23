Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $1,620,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $4,690,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 651.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 167,709 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE TUYA opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. Tuya Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

