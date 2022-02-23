Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,221 shares of company stock worth $10,035,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

