Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $381,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

