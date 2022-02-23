Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $217,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 137.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.