Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $245,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $342.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.64. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

