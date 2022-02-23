Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $267,030.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

