Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tupperware Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.20 EPS.
Shares of TUP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.83. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.72.
Several analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
