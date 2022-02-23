Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 189 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in argenx were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in argenx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $277.66 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.83 and a 200 day moving average of $305.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($386.36) to €350.00 ($397.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.11.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

