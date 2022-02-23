Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $692,000 in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Traeger stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger Inc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

