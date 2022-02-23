Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $676,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

