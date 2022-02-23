Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $596,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on B. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

