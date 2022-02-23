Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $704,000 Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 39,570 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,398 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

