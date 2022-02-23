Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 28,745 shares.The stock last traded at $70.90 and had previously closed at $70.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a P/E ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 277,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tucows by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 293,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 169,887 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Tucows by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,176,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Tucows by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,644,000 after buying an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tucows by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 147,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

