Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

