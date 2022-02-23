Truist Financial Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $122.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.
Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 259,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
