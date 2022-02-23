Truist Financial Cuts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $122.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 259,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

