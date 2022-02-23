Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

TROX opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tronox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tronox by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tronox by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

