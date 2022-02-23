trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 959,743 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in trivago by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in trivago by 216,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

