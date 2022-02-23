Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $27,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $9,879,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
