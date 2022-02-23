TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TAC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TransAlta by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TransAlta by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 182,358 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransAlta by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 279,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

