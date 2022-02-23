TransAlta (TAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TAC stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
