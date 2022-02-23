Traders Purchase Large Volume of Rackspace Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,251 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average daily volume of 872 put options.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

