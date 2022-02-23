TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $337,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,281 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $181.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.