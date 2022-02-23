TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

