TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $252,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $607.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.