TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.