TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Helen of Troy by 2.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 75.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of HELE opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $256.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.36.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.