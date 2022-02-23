TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

