TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

