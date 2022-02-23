TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Kirkland’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

In related news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

