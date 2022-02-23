Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

