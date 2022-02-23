Toroso Investments LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.