Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,392 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

