Toroso Investments LLC Buys 655 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,270.25 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $418,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,495 shares of company stock valued at $114,416,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

