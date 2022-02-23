Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,686,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after buying an additional 406,997 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge stock opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

