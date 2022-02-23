Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $131,488,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Centene by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

