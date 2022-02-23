TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.38.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.