TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

BLD stock traded down $20.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,479. TopBuild has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

