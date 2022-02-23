Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.72

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 71469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

