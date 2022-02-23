Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
