Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

