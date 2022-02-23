Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock remained flat at $C$9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,250. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$790.20 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

