Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

TSE TF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,508. The company has a market cap of C$791.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company has a current ratio of 29.97, a quick ratio of 29.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$8.71 and a one year high of C$9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.63.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.